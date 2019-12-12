Fears Of Further Spread Arise In Southeast Asia Region As Polio Cases Reported In Philippines, Malaysia
Bloomberg: Fears Polio Spreading in Southeast Asia as Malaysia Case Emerges
“Malaysia has confirmed its first case of polio in almost three decades, sparking fears that the disease is spreading across the region after the Philippines declared an epidemic in September. … The Philippines, which lies across a narrow sea from Sabah, declared an outbreak in September. The WHO has confirmed at least nine cases in the country this year…” (Ho, 12/11).