Experts Worry Demand For Coronavirus Diagnostic Tests Could Slow Production Of Tests For Other Diseases, Including HIV, Malaria

The Guardian: Demand for coronavirus tests raises concerns over HIV and malaria

“Governments were caught out when Covid-19 hit, having overlooked the need to be able to test for new diseases because they were focused on drugs and vaccines for those they already knew about. Now there are fears that the rush to supply wealthier countries pressing for more tests may destabilize the fight against HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, illnesses that kill millions, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. … The handful of countries that had specialized in diagnostics, including South Korea and Singapore, have had remarkable success in containing their epidemics. They were at a massive advantage…” (Boseley, 5/1).