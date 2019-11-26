Experts Discuss Need For Inclusiveness In European, Global Efforts To Achieve UHC In BMJ Opinion Piece

BMJ Opinion: Leaving nobody outside our healthcare systems — in Europe or elsewhere

Jeffrey V. Lazarus, head of the health systems team at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and an associate professor at the faculty of medicine at the University of Barcelona; Denis Onyango, programmes director at the Africa Advocacy Foundation (AAF); and Freek Spinnewijn, director of the European Federation of National Organisations Working with the Homeless (FEANTSA) and president of the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), discuss efforts in Europe, and elsewhere, to achieve universal health coverage and the need for inclusiveness in those efforts. The authors write, “Ultimately, reaching the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring UHC in all countries, rich and poor, will require governments to ensure that health systems are responsive to the needs of all communities” (11/25).