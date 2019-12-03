menu

Expert Addresses Importance Of Access To SRH Services, High Quality Care, Safe Childbirth To Achieving UHC

Dec 03, 2019

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Quality of Care and Universal Health Coverage Should Be Basic Human Rights
Sarah Barnes, project director for the Wilson Center’s Maternal Health Initiative, discusses the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 held in November and the importance of access to sexual and reproductive health services, high quality care, and safe pregnancy and childbirth to achieving universal health coverage (12/2).

