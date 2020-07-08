menu

European Commission Funds New Online Tool To Inform Public Of Pandemic’s Threats To Democracy, Human Rights

Jul 08, 2020

Devex: E.U. launches another tool on pandemic’s threat to human rights
“As governments claim exceptional powers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission is spending €350,000 ($400,000) on a new platform to monitor the consequences for democracy and human rights. The online tool, prepared by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance — or International IDEA — is intended as a one-stop shop to allow policymakers, journalists, civil society groups, and the public to track the impact of the pandemic…” (Chadwick, 7/8).

