Efforts To Prevent Malaria Stalled Worldwide With More Funding Needed, WHO Report Says

Dec 04, 2019

Reuters: Malaria fight stalling at ‘unacceptably high level’ of deaths: WHO
“Malaria still infects millions of people every year and kills more than 400,000 — mostly children in Africa — because the fight against the mosquito-borne disease has stalled, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Funding for the global battle against malaria — which kills a child every 2 minutes — is broadly flat, the WHO warned, and because of ongoing transmission via mosquitoes, half the world’s population is still at risk of contracting the disease. [The agency’s report] called on donor nations and governments in countries affected by the disease to step up the fight…” (Kelland, 12/4).

Additional coverage of the report is available from the Hindustan Times.

