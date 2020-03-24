Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Times: Call It ‘Coronavirus’

Editorial Board

“…Once again, a mysterious, fast-spreading and sometimes lethal disease is exacerbating racism and hatred … As the coronavirus has spread from its beachhead in Wuhan, China, old anti-Asian prejudices have spread with it … A time of great fear and danger requires solidarity, humanity, sacrifice, and hope, and not hysteria or hatred. That should be the message of the world’s political, social, religious, and corporate leaders as they race to find ways to cope with the lethal virus. … It is more than unfortunate, then, that President Trump, some members of his cabinet, and some conservative politicians have opted to fan the bigotry by deliberately using the term ‘Wuhan virus’ or ‘Chinese virus.’ … The xenophobia and prejudices that result from naming new infectious diseases after places, people, or animals are the reasons the World Health Organization has urged against doing so, and instead using generic descriptive terms like ‘coronavirus.’ … In the end, though, the anti-Asian hatreds spread by the coronavirus are not solely the product of politics, but of the deep fears that have always accompanied the outbreak of lethal pathogens. It is for all Americans to try, in whatever ways they can, to remain united and compassionate as the disease invades all facets of our lives” (3/23).

Washington Post: The coronavirus pandemic may mark a decline in U.S. leadership

Editorial Board

“The COVID-19 epidemic is inflicting grievous damage on American lives and the economy. It may also mark a decline in U.S. leadership in the world. … The cause is straightforward: President Trump has abdicated the role played by U.S. presidents in every previous global crisis of the past century, which is to step forward to offer remedies, support other nations, and coordinate multilateral responses. … Mr. Trump’s principal engagement with the world since the novel coronavirus began spreading internationally has been to shut down travel between the United States and other nations. … Mr. Trump is trying to place blame for the pandemic on China by childishly referring to the ‘Chinese virus.’ But he has opened the way for the Xi regime to cast itself as the new global leader filling the shoes of the United States. … If so, Mr. Trump will bear responsibility for more than a slow and bumbling response to the epidemic at home; he will have presided over the eclipse of the United States as the world’s convening power” (3/23).

