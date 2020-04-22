Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of Coronavirus Pandemic, Including Vaccine R&D, Lessons, Key Issues For Future

The Conversation: What if the vaccine or drugs don’t save us? Plan B for coronavirus means research on alternatives is urgently needed

Tammy Hoffmann, professor of clinical epidemiology, and Paul Glasziou, professor of medicine, both at Bond University (4/21).

The Conversation: The five criteria low-income countries must have in place for lockdowns to work

Sam Jones, Eva-Maria Egger, and Ricardo Santos, all research fellows at the World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER) at the United Nations University (4/20).

The Conversation: Five ways collective intelligence can help beat coronavirus in developing countries

Kathy Peach, head of the Centre for Collective Intelligence Design at Nesta, and Ian Gray, PhD candidate at the University of Exeter (4/20).

Devex: Opinion: Why a strong cold chain is more critical than ever to defeat COVID-19

Raja Rao, director of cold-chain strategy and markets at B Medical Systems (4/21).

Forbes: What The 1918 Pandemic And The Great Recession Can Teach Us In Responding To COVID-19 Today

Bill Frist, heart and lung transplant surgeon and former U. S. Senate Majority Leader (4/21).

The Guardian: Coronavirus is the biggest disaster for developing nations in our lifetime

Ian Goldin, professor of globalization and development at Oxford University and author (4/21).

The Hill: Even without our leaders, Americans can lead on coronavirus

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) (4/21).

IPS: Reimagining a Post-COVID World: Key Principles for the Future

Mandeep Tiwana, chief programs officer at CIVICUS (4/21).

The Lancet Global Health: Answering the right questions for policymakers on COVID-19

Ellie Graeden, founder and CEO of Talus Analytics and center affiliate and adjunct faculty; Colin Carlson, assistant research professor; and Rebecca Katz, director and professor, all at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University (4/20).

Mother Jones: Why Will It Take So Long to Develop a Coronavirus Vaccine?

Kevin Drum, political blogger for Mother Jones (4/21).

New York Times: Failing the Coronavirus Test

Editorial Board (4/21).

New York Times: What Is the Coronavirus Doing to North Korea?

Nicholas Eberstadt, political economist at the American Enterprise Institute and founding director of the United States Committee on Human Rights in North Korea (4/22).

New York Times: The World Has a $2.5 Trillion Problem. Here’s How to Solve It.

Maitreesh Ghatak, Xavier Jaravel, and Jonathan Weigel, all professors at the London School of Economics (4/20).

Project Syndicate: Shelter from the Middle East’s Perfect Storm

Bassem Awadallah, CEO of Tomoh Advisory, and Adeel Malik, associate professor of development economics at the University of Oxford (4/21).

Project Syndicate: Don’t Waste the Pandemic Response

Bertrand Badré, CEO of Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital and author (4/21).

Project Syndicate: Averting a COVID-19 Security Crisis in Africa

Abebe Bekele, founding dean and deputy vice chancellor of academic and research affairs at the University of Global Health Equity, professor of surgery at Addis Ababa University’s School of Medicine, and fellow of the College of Surgeons of East, Central, and Southern Africa and of the American College of Surgeons (4/21).

Project Syndicate: Dealing with China After COVID-19

Chris Patten, chancellor of the University of Oxford (4/21).

Project Syndicate: How Aging Societies Should Respond to Pandemics

Andrew Scott, professor of economics at the London Business School and consulting scholar at the Stanford Center on Longevity (4/22).

STAT: People are dying from coronavirus because we’re not fast enough at clinical research

Matthew Herper, senior writer for medicine at STAT (4/22).

STAT: If pharma helps quench the Covid-19 pandemic, what will it want in return?

Stewart Lyman, biotechnology consultant and vaccine advocate (4/21).

USA TODAY: Could an old vaccine be a godsend for new coronavirus?

Konstantin Chumakov, associate director for research in the FDA Office of Vaccines Research and Review and director of its Global Virus Network Center of Excellence, and Robert Gallo, Homer & Martha Gudelsky distinguished professor in medicine, co-founder and director of the Institute Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and co-founder and international scientific adviser of the Global Virus Network (4/21).

Washington Post: Trump and his allies are using the pandemic to push an unrelated agenda

Editorial Board (4/21).

Washington Post: The pandemic didn’t come out of nowhere. The U.S. ignored the warnings

Editorial Board (4/21).

Washington Post: Australia’s leader is winning the argument on the coronavirus

Richard Glover, presenter for the ‘Drive’ show on ABC Radio Sydney and author (4/21).

Washington Post: How to avoid a pandemic Patriot Act

David Ignatius, columnist at the Washington Post (4/21).

Washington Post: Letters to the Editor: Examining the WHO and the what-if’s of the pandemic

William B. Wood, former ambassador to Colombia and Afghanistan, former senior State Department official on Iran sanctions, and former head of the State Department U.N. bureau (4/21).