Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including U.S., Global Response

Bloomberg: Don’t Let Coronavirus Devastate Refugee Camps

Tracy Walsh, editor for Bloomberg Opinion (5/6).

CNN: The U.S. should be a leader in the global fight against Covid-19

Tom Daschle and Bill Frist, former U.S. Senate majority leaders and members of the National Advisory Council of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (5/6).

The Conversation: Kenya can’t afford to neglect people with underlying conditions during COVID-19

Edna N. Bosire, PhD candidate and associate researcher in the Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit (DPHRU) at the University of the Witwatersrand (5/6).

Forbes: We Failed To Act On Pandemic Preparedness After SARS — We Cannot Make That Same Mistake Again

Bill Frist, heart and lung transplant surgeon and former U. S. Senate majority leader (5/6).

Foreign Affairs: The Coming Post-COVID Anarchy

Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society Policy Institute (5/6).

Foreign Policy: Want to Avoid the Next Pandemic? Hire a Devil’s Advocate.

Elisabeth Braw, director of the Modern Deterrence project at the Royal United Services Institute (5/6).

Fox News: Rachel Bovard: U.S. to WHO after coronavirus — we won’t get fooled again

Rachel Bovard, senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute (5/6).

The Guardian: Coronavirus is a crisis for the developing world, but here’s why it needn’t be a catastrophe

Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, winners of the 2019 Nobel prize in economics and authors (5/6).

The Hill: The coronavirus is a problem data models cannot comprehend

Clifford Rossi, executive-in-residence and professor of the practice at Maryland Smith (5/6).

The Hill: The pandemic exposes realities of failing to combat global censorship

Katrina Lantos Swett, president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights & Justice and human rights professor at Tufts University (5/6).

The Lancet: Has COVID-19 subverted global health?

Richard Cash, senior lecturer in the Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Vikram Patel, professor in the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School (5/5).

New York Times: Coronavirus Task Force Gets Its ‘Mission Accomplished’ Moment

Editorial Board (5/6).

New York Times: The Virus Is Winning

Nicholas Kristof, columnist at the New York Times (5/6).

Project Syndicate: Building Food Security During the Pandemic

Tony Blair, chair of the Institute for Global Change and former U.K. prime minister, and Agnes Kalibata, United Nations secretary general’s special envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit (5/7).

Project Syndicate: An Abysmal Failure of Leadership

Joseph S. Nye, Jr., professor at Harvard University and author (5/7).

Washington Post: Trump wants to reopen, but won’t lead on tests. The results could be tragic

Editorial Board (5/6).

Washington Post: A better way for Congress to work during the pandemic

Editorial Board (5/6).

Washington Post: Trump isn’t the only populist leader losing the battle against the coronavirus

Max Boot, columnist at the Washington Post, Jeane J. Kirkpatrick senior fellow for national security studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, and global affairs analyst for CNN (5/6).

Washington Post: GOP to launch ‘China Task Force’ that Democrats bailed on

Josh Rogin, columnist for Global Opinions at the Washington Post (5/7).