Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss COVID-19 Outbreak, Response

Washington Post: The Trump administration’s mixed messages are sowing coronavirus confusion

Editorial Board

“Steering the country through a pandemic demands a clear and consistent message from leaders. President Trump is right to want a calm and serious atmosphere in discussing it. But he and his administration have delivered mixed messages that only add to public confusion. They need to get their act together. … Individuals approach a danger such as the coronavirus with both reason and emotion. Both are understandable and even essential. But the mission for Mr. Trump and those working for him is to feed the reason, not the dread. That requires calmness but also candor” (2/27).

Financial Times: The global struggle to contain coronavirus

Editorial Board

“…Though some have questioned the accuracy of the Chinese figures [on coronavirus], independent epidemiologists accept that the country has cut its infection rate substantially. It has done so through an extremely aggressive, even brutal, program of what public health professionals call social distancing. … Such stringent quarantine measures, including locking down cities for long periods, are unlikely to be acceptable in less authoritarian countries. But if Covid-19 soon becomes a pandemic, as most experts expect, everywhere in the world will have to consider what social distancing measures to adopt. … Eventually, if a pandemic spreads to a substantial proportion of the population, social distancing becomes irrelevant. For now, maximum rational containment efforts are the best way to try to avoid reaching that point” (2/28).

Bloomberg: Why the WHO Won’t Call the Coronavirus a Pandemic

Therese Raphael, editorial writer for Bloomberg Opinion (2/27).

The Guardian: Millions of uninsured Americans like me are a coronavirus timebomb

Carl Gibson, journalist (2/28).

The Lancet: Looming threat of COVID-19 infection in Africa: act collectively, and fast

John N. Nkengasong and Wessam Mankoula, both with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (2/27).

New York Times: How Bad Will the Coronavirus Outbreak Get?

Spencer Bokat-Lindell, writer for the New York Times opinion section (2/27).

New York Times: To Protect Global Health, Work With China

Xie Feng, China’s foreign affairs commissioner in Hong Kong (2/28).

New York Times: When a Pandemic Meets a Personality Cult

Paul Krugman, opinion columnist at the New York Times (2/27).

Project Syndicate: A COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan

Larry Hatheway, co-founder of Jackson Hole Economics (2/27).

Project Syndicate: A Pandemic of Deglobalization?

Harold James, professor at Princeton University and senior fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation (2/28).

Project Syndicate: Coronavirus and the Global Economy

Simon Johnson, professor at MIT Sloan and informal adviser to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign (2/27).

Washington Post: How Trump can avoid being his own worst enemy on coronavirus

David Ignatius, columnist at the Washington Post (2/27).

Washington Post: Letters to the Editor: Confronting the coronavirus

Janet B. Kreizman, chief executive of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (2/27).

Washington Post: How Trump’s response to coronavirus matches up with what experts say government should do

Amber Phillips, reporter for The Fix at the Washington Post (2/26).

Washington Post: With coronavirus, Trump’s lies and his reassurances backfire

Catherine Rampell, opinion columnist at the Washington Post (2/27).

Washington Post: China can’t fight coronavirus and the truth at the same time

Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section at the Washington Post (2/27).

Washington Post: Trump just pushed one of his worst conspiracy theories yet

Greg Sargent, writer for the Washington Post’s Plum Line blog (2/27).

Washington Post: Coronavirus epidemic reveals a world in political crisis

Ishaan Tharoor, reporter at the Washington Post (2/28).