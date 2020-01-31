Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Novel Coronavirus Outbreak, Epidemic Preparedness

The Atlantic: Coronavirus Is Coming — And Trump Isn’t Ready

Ronald Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator (1/30).

The Atlantic: We Don’t Have Enough Masks

James Hamblin, staff writer at The Atlantic and author (1/30).

CNN: Coronavirus shows disease prevention needs to be a policy priority

Sten Vermund, dean of the Yale School of Public Health and Anna M.R. Lauder professor of public health and professor of pediatrics at the Yale School of Medicine (1/30).

The Guardian: Poorer countries suffer most from global health crises. We need help to handle coronavirus

Claude Posala, eye surgeon in the Solomon Islands (1/30).

The Hill: The world has seen outbreaks like coronavirus before. Have we learned from them?

Joel Breman, president of the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene (1/30).

JAMA: The Novel Coronavirus Originating in Wuhan, China: Challenges for Global Health Governance

Alexandra L. Phelan, member of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University and adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center; Rebecca Katz, professor and director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University; and Lawrence O. Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University and founding O’Neill chair in Global Health Law (1/30).

The Lancet: Emerging understandings of 2019-nCoV

Editorial Board (1/24).

The Lancet: Offline: 2019-nCoV outbreak — early lessons

Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet (2/1).

New York Times: Coronavirus and the Panic Epidemic

Ian Johnson, writer and inaugural recipient of a Robert B. Silvers Foundation grant (1/30).

New York Times: To Understand the Wuhan Coronavirus, Look to the Epidemic Triangle

Dan Werb, author (1/30).

STAT: With coronavirus, as with AIDS and Ebola, we must move beyond the fear

Danielle Ofri, physician at Bellevue Hospital, clinical professor of medicine at New York University School of Medicine, and editor in chief of the Bellevue Literary Review (1/30).

Washington Post: The next pandemic is coming. We’re not prepared for it.

Tom Frieden, president and chief executive of Resolve to Save Lives (1/30).

Washington Post: The actual danger of coronavirus

Jessica Hauger, doctoral student in Duke University’s department of history (1/30).

Washington Times: Responding to the coronavirus threat using lessons learned from Ebola

Sheldon Jacobson, professor of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and chair of the INFORMS National Science Foundation Liaison Committee (1/30).