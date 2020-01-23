Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak, Epidemic Preparedness

Bloomberg: Preparing for a Pandemic Makes Economic Sense

Tyler Cowen, Bloomberg opinion columnist and professor of economics at George Mason University (1/21).

Bloomberg: Deadly Virus in China Should Scare World Leaders to Action

Adam Minter, Bloomberg opinion columnist (1/21).

New York Times: Is China Setting Itself Up for Another Epidemic?

Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and professor at Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations (1/23).

STAT: Former CDC director Tom Frieden on 3 key questions about the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China

Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives (1/22).

Washington Post: China should embrace the lessons of previous outbreaks to combat the new coronavirus

Editorial Board (1/22).

Washington Post: The world is better prepared for the coronavirus threat. But we remain tragically vulnerable.

Scott Gottlieb, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (1/23).

Washington Post: We’re past ‘if’ on the coronavirus. We’re on to ‘how bad will it be?’

Ronald A. Klain, White House Ebola response coordinator from 2014 to 2015 and adviser to the Biden presidential campaign, and Nicole Lurie, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2009 to 2016 (1/22).

Washington Post: Governments need people’s trust to stop an outbreak. Where does that leave us?

Leana S. Wen, emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health (1/22).