Ecuador Struggles To Bury COVID-19 Victims; WHO Warns Europe To Remain Vigilant; Nations Worldwide Face Pandemic’s Impacts

AFRICA

PRI: Coronavirus lockdown: A tale of two South Africas (Gikandi, 4/7).

Science: South Africa hopes its battle with HIV and TB helped prepare it for COVID-19 (Nordling, 4/7).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Ethiopia taps army of women health workers to fight coronavirus (Wuilbercq, 4/7).

ASIA

Al Jazeera: Coronavirus lockdown complicates Philippines’s fight against TB (Billing, 4/7).

The Hill: Lockdown ends in Wuhan, China, where coronavirus outbreak likely originated (Johnson, 4/7).

National Geographic: Handwashing helps stop COVID-19. But in India, water is scarce (Bhowmick, 4/7).

Reuters: North Korea testing, quarantining for COVID-19, still says no cases: WHO representative (Nebehay, 4/7).

U.N. News: Vulnerable Indians need urgent help to cope with COVID-19 pandemic: a U.N. Resident Coordinator blog (4/7).

EUROPE

The Hill: Finland rolls out random nationwide testing for coronavirus antibodies (Bowden, 4/7).

Reuters: WHO says Europe’s coronavirus outbreak still ‘very concerning’ despite progress (Farge, 4/8).

LATIN AMERICA

France 24: ‘You can’t escape the smell’: Ecuador city struggles to bury coronavirus dead (Ball, 4/6).

Reuters: Ecuador builds emergency cemeteries due to coronavirus outbreak (Valencia et al., 4/7).

Reuters: Honduras central bank announces measures to ease economic blow from coronavirus (Palencia/Love, 4/7).

MIDDLE EAST

Reuters: Middle East still has chance to scale up coronavirus response: WHO (Lewis/Eltahir, 4/7).

U.N. News: Course of coronavirus pandemic across Libya, depends on silencing the guns (4/7).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Mexico urges end to harassment of health workers in pandemic (Rodríguez, 4/8).

New York Times: For HIV Survivors, a Feeling of Weary Déjà Vu (Bernstein, 4/8).

Quartz: Covid-19 may soon peak in three major U.S. cities. Here’s what that means (Ossola, 4/7).

Reuters: U.S. deports 400 migrant children under new coronavirus rules (Hesson et al., 4/7).