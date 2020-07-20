Drug Regulators Continue Cooperation Amid Political Pressures, European Medicines Agency Head Says

POLITICO: Drug regulators remain united on Covid-19, says E.U. agency boss

“The competition among governments to secure access to medicines and future vaccines against coronavirus has been fierce — but it hasn’t turned drug regulators against each other. On the contrary, it has brought them closer together, said Guido Rasi, the boss of the European Medicines Agency, which is in charge of recommending drug and vaccine approvals for all 27 E.U. members. Rasi told POLITICO that a unified front among global regulators on the data necessary to approve new medicines or vaccines for the novel coronavirus will help them withstand political pressure at home, as governments compete to be the first to offer their citizens vaccines or treatments…” (Paun, 7/18).

