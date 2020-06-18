Disease Outbreaks Result From Destruction Of Nature, U.N., WHO, WWF International Warn; Smoke From Tropical Forest Fires Could Worsen COVID-19 Impacts

The Guardian: Pandemics result from destruction of nature, say U.N. and WHO

“Pandemics such as coronavirus are the result of humanity’s destruction of nature, according to leaders at the U.N., WHO, and WWF International, and the world has been ignoring this stark reality for decades. … [The organizations’ leaders] are calling for a green and healthy recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular by reforming destructive farming and unsustainable diets. A WWF report, also published on Wednesday, warns: ‘The risk of a new [wildlife-to-human] disease emerging in the future is higher than ever, with the potential to wreak havoc on health, economies, and global security’…” (Carrington, 6/17).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Smoke risk: Scientists warn forest fires could worsen coronavirus harm

“People living in the world’s tropical forest regions, from Brazil to Indonesia, face heightened risk to their health this year from a potentially deadly combination of forest fires and the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists warned on Wednesday. Air pollution caused by smoke from annual human-caused fires that rage in tropical regions is expected to make cases of the novel coronavirus more severe, they said…” (Rowling, 6/17).

