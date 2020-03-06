DFID Country Directors Ordered To Report To Foreign Commonwealth Office

Devex: DFID country directors told to report to the Foreign Office

“Department for International Development country directors around the world must now report to Foreign & Commonwealth Office officials in an ‘alarming’ revelation, insiders said. Instead of reporting to DFID’s U.K. headquarters, DFID officials in its country offices will answer to British ambassadors or high commissioners, who work for FCO, according to a memo sent to senior management this week…” (Worley, 3/6).