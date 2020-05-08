menu

Devex Examines Potential For Innovative Financing Mechanisms In Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic

May 08, 2020

Devex: Can innovative financing tools raise funds for the COVID-19 response?
“As the development of tests, treatments, and a vaccine for COVID-19 has rapidly expanded, there have been growing efforts to explore innovative financing mechanisms to help fund them in ways that would guarantee access and ensure that products suited for the world’s lowest-income countries can move forward. There are a number of innovative financing tools that have been used in the past that financing and global health experts are considering adapting for the coronavirus response, including advance market commitments, the potential to raise private funds through vaccine bonds, or using government guarantees…” (Saldinger, 5/8).

