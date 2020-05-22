Devex Examines History Of, Efforts To Bolster U.S. Global Health Security Agenda

Devex: How to build a global health security movement

“Supporters of a stronger U.S. role in global health security have long warned that if politicians did not choose to listen to them, they would someday be forced to. As the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world economy to a screeching halt, these same advocates say the time might finally have arrived to escape what experts call the ‘cycle of crisis and complacency’ in pandemic preparedness. … Despite what many consider a disappointing international response to COVID-19 so far, there are some signs that the U.S. government might try to breathe new life into global health security efforts. If that happens, it will not be the first time advocates have sought to turn an immediate threat into a long-term, sustainable plan for preparedness…” (Igoe, 5/22).