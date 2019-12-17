menu

Dengue Thriving In War-Torn Yemen, Health Workers Say

Dec 17, 2019

Reuters: Dengue fever finds breeding ground in war-weary Yemen
“…Mosquito-borne dengue is the latest challenge facing Yemenis who have endured almost five years of a conflict that has killed thousands, pushed millions to the brink of famine, and caused major cholera outbreaks. … Medical staff in Yemen said the disease is thriving among crowded populations of people displaced and weakened by war living in unsanitary conditions…” (Rajehy et al, 12/16).

