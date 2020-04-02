Democrats To Propose Bipartisan Commission To Study U.S. Government Response To COVID-19; Presidential Candidate Biden Offers To Call Trump To Discuss Strategy

AP: Democrats proposing commission to study U.S. pandemic response

“House Democrats are drafting legislation that would create a bipartisan commission to study the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, modeled on one that examined the 9/11 attacks. The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are working on separate bills establishing a commission. Draft legislation from Thompson’s committee says the commission would provide a ‘full and complete accounting’ of the U.S. efforts…” (Jalonick, 4/1).

Fox News: Biden offers to call Trump at White House to discuss coronavirus response strategy

“Former Vice President Joe Biden is offering to call President Trump to discuss a strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic rocking the nation, Fox News has learned. Biden’s offer comes after Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, challenged him to ‘call the White House today and offer some support.’ Biden has been offering advice and warnings to Trump about the coronavirus in media interviews and appearances for months. Wednesday, however, is the first time the former vice president is offering to speak with the president directly…” (Singman, 4/1).