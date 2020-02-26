Democratic Presidential Candidates Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak, U.S. Response During Debate; Trump Defends Administration’s Actions On Twitter

CBS: Democratic candidates spell out how they would respond to coronavirus outbreak

“As the Trump administration grapples with the growing coronavirus outbreak, Democrats vying for their party’s presidential nomination laid out their roadmaps for how they would respond if they were in the White House. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Bernie Sanders advocated for increasing federal dollars for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), saying a boost in their funding is crucial to ensuring the U.S. is prepared to deal with an outbreak. The Democratic presidential hopefuls also said they would improve relations with other countries to ensure the global community can work together to tackle future outbreaks…” (Quinn, 2/25).

The Hill: Trump defends handling of coronavirus as Democrats hit him during debate

“President Trump defended his administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak as the 2020 Democratic contenders hammered him over his response at Tuesday night’s debate. ‘CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world. It was opposed by the Dems, “too soon,” but turned out to be the correct decision,’ he tweeted, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…” (Axelrod, 2/25).

