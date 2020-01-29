Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Releases Plan To Prevent, Contain, Treat Infectious Disease Outbreaks Domestically, Abroad

Associated Press: Warren offers infectious-disease plan amid China outbreak

“Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain, and treat infectious diseases as a new viral illness spreads in China. The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan that includes fully funding the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s pandemic prevention and response programs…” (Weissert, 1/28).

CNBC: Elizabeth Warren releases plan to prevent and contain infectious diseases amid coronavirus outbreak

“…Warren’s infectious diseases plan also draws on her previously released plans to address climate change and the opioid epidemic, issues which exacerbate the spread of diseases, as well as her health-care agenda…” (Higgins, 1/28).

The Hill: Warren releases plan for preventing, containing infectious diseases

“… ‘Diseases like Ebola virus, Zika virus and most recently, coronavirus demonstrate the real threat that outbreaks pose to our health and security,’ Warren’s campaign wrote in her plan. ‘The United States can be a leader in combatting these problems. But to do so, we must invest at home to ensure our public health agencies, hospitals, and health care providers are ready to jump into action when outbreaks strike’…” (Hellmann, 1/28).