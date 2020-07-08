Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden Releases 3-Part Plan To Rebuild U.S. Supply Chains To Rely Less On Foreign Markets

Axios: Biden releases plan to strengthen coronavirus supply chain

“Joe Biden’s campaign released a three-part plan Tuesday to rebuild U.S. supply chains in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s centered around the idea that the country is more vulnerable to global disruptions in spite of President Trump’s ‘America First’ rhetoric…” (McCammond, 7/7).

