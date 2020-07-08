menu

Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden Releases 3-Part Plan To Rebuild U.S. Supply Chains To Rely Less On Foreign Markets

Jul 08, 2020

Axios: Biden releases plan to strengthen coronavirus supply chain
“Joe Biden’s campaign released a three-part plan Tuesday to rebuild U.S. supply chains in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s centered around the idea that the country is more vulnerable to global disruptions in spite of President Trump’s ‘America First’ rhetoric…” (McCammond, 7/7).

Additional coverage of Biden’s plan is available from ABC News, Los Angeles Times, and VOA News.

