COVID-19 Pandemic Raises Support For International Cooperation, U.N. Initiative Preliminary Data Show

U.N. News: Onset of COVID-19 pandemic boosts support for international cooperation

“Initial results of a U.N. initiative to help decide the future direction of the Organization have revealed overwhelming support for international cooperation, which has grown significantly since COVID-19 began spreading around the world. The data, gathered from hundreds of conversations, and an online survey involving some 186 countries, form part of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary initiative (UN75). Launched in January 2020, this is the largest exercise mounted by the Organization to gather public opinion and crowdsource solutions to global challenges…” (4/20).