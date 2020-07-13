menu

COVID-19 Increases Socioeconomic Vulnerability Of LGBTI People, International Survey Shows

Jul 13, 2020

UNAIDS: Survey shows that the COVID-19 pandemic increases vulnerability of LGBTI people
“The opening session of the 2020 International AIDS Conference shared the findings of a rapid online survey demonstrating the increased socioeconomic vulnerability of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people due to COVID-19. UNAIDS, the LGBT+ Foundation, and researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and other universities around the globe convened a COVID-19 disparities working group. It surveyed more than 20,000 LGBTI people in 138 countries in April and May and found that three quarters (74%) were fully or partially locked down, leading to economic consequences for many…” (7/10).

