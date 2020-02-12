Experts Discuss Future Trajectory Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Reuters: Coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree whether peak is near

“China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing’s senior medical adviser for the outbreak in the country to end by April — but fears of further international spread remained…” (Woo/Geddie, 2/11).

Reuters: Coronavirus outbreak ‘just beginning’ outside China, says expert

“The coronavirus epidemic may be peaking in China where it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan but it is just beginning in the rest of the world and likely to spread, a global expert on infectious diseases said on Wednesday. The Chinese government’s senior medical adviser has said the disease is hitting a peak in China and may be over by April. He said he was basing the forecast on mathematical modelling, recent events and government action. Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network that is coordinated by the World Health Organization, said that predicted ‘time course’ may well be true if the virus is allowed to run free in Wuhan…” (Geddie, 2/12).