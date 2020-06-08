Consortium Of Groups Launches New Online Data Hub To Support Food Policy Decision-Making

Devex: ‘Google Maps for food systems’: New dashboard aims to aid decision-making

“A new online data hub intended to help countries make more informed food policy decisions aggregates data from different aspects of the food system — from supply chains to individual diets — to provide a fuller picture of whether and how people around the world access the nutritious foods they need. The Food Systems Dashboard, which covers 230 countries, was launched last week by a consortium of organizations led by Johns Hopkins University, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, and the Food and Agriculture Organization. It uses 171 indicators to show national and regional trends in food systems including crop yield, relative caloric prices, presence of markets, fruit and vegetable consumption, stunting rates, and population growth. … Data in the system comes from 35 sources…” (Welsh, 6/8).