Congress Intensifies Debate Over U.S. Funding Freeze To WHO; U.S. Behind On Dues Prior To Trump’s Suspension

Bloomberg Law: Dispute Over U.S. Funding Halt to WHO Intensifies in Congress

“A dispute over U.S. funding for the World Health Organization is intensifying in Congress as Republicans and Democrats stake out positions on an agency at the center of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Five Republican senators introduced a bill Wednesday that seeks an accounting of how U.S. aid money is spent on the WHO and other multilateral groups. Meanwhile, Democrats in the House are considering issuing a subpoena to the State Department for records related to President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold funding from the organization. … Separately, the State Department missed a Monday deadline to voluntarily provide a House committee with records related to Trump’s decision to withhold funding from the WHO because of its response to the coronavirus crisis…” (Flatley, 5/6).

NPR: U.S. Was Behind On Payments To WHO Before Trump’s Cutoff

“…No country owes the World Health Organization more in annual dues than the United States. The $118 million that Washington is supposed to pay the group this year amounts to nearly a quarter of the annual fees the WHO assesses to all 194 of its member states. On top of this year’s overdue payment, according to the WHO, the U.S. also still owes $81 million from last year…” (Welna, 5/7).

