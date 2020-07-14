menu

Combined Protocol Addressing Severe, Moderate Malnutrition Among Children Effective, Less Expensive Than Standard Treatment, Study Shows

Jul 14, 2020

Devex: Streamlined malnutrition treatment is effective and less expensive, study shows
“Combining severe and moderate acute malnutrition treatments into a simplified protocol is as effective as traditional treatment but costs $123 less per child, according to a new study published in PLOS Medicine. The ‘Combined Protocol for Acute Malnutrition Study,’ conducted by the International Rescue Committee, Action Against Hunger, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, found that a combined protocol was 76.3% effective at promoting nutritional recovery, slightly better than the standard treatment’s 73.5%. It is the first trial of its kind to use one diagnostic criterion to treat both severe and moderate acute malnutrition…” (Welsh, 7/14).

