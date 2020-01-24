menu

China Quickly Building 1K-Bed Quarantine Hospital To House Patients Infected With Coronavirus

Jan 24, 2020

AP: China building a hospital to treat virus, expands lockdowns
“China announced Friday that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities during the country’s most important holiday…” (Wang et al., 1/24).

Additional coverage of China’s efforts to treat and prevent the new coronavirus, as well as general information on the virus, is available from NPR, Reuters (2) (3), STAT, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post (2), and Vox.

