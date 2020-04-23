China Pledges Additional $30M To WHO As DG Tedros Urges U.S. Reconsider Funding Freeze, Saying COVID-19 Pandemic Will Continue

Reuters: China pledges $30 million more for WHO’s coronavirus fight

“China said on Thursday it would donate a further $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking more than $1 billion to fund its battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide. The pledge comes about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO and accused the Geneva-based organization of promoting Chinese ‘disinformation’ about the virus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year…” (Lee, 4/23).

Reuters: WHO chief urges U.S. to reconsider funding, says ‘virus will be with us for a long time’

“The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives…” (Nebehay/Farge, 4/22).

U.N. News: Still ‘a long way to go’ in coronavirus battle, WHO chief warns

“…Speaking on Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that most countries are still in the very early stages of their epidemics, while some that had been affected earlier are now starting to see a resurgence in cases. ‘Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,’ he stated…” (4/22).