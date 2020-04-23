menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

China Pledges Additional $30M To WHO As DG Tedros Urges U.S. Reconsider Funding Freeze, Saying COVID-19 Pandemic Will Continue

Apr 23, 2020

Reuters: China pledges $30 million more for WHO’s coronavirus fight
“China said on Thursday it would donate a further $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking more than $1 billion to fund its battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide. The pledge comes about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO and accused the Geneva-based organization of promoting Chinese ‘disinformation’ about the virus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year…” (Lee, 4/23).

Reuters: WHO chief urges U.S. to reconsider funding, says ‘virus will be with us for a long time’
“The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives…” (Nebehay/Farge, 4/22).

U.N. News: Still ‘a long way to go’ in coronavirus battle, WHO chief warns
“…Speaking on Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that most countries are still in the very early stages of their epidemics, while some that had been affected earlier are now starting to see a resurgence in cases. ‘Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,’ he stated…” (4/22).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.