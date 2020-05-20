China Leads Race To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine; Moderna’s Trial Results Provide Little Information, Experts Say; WSJ Examines European, U.S. Funding For Vaccine Research

NPR: China Leads The Worldwide Race To Develop A COVID-19 Vaccine

“China is leading the global race in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Half of the vaccines that have already gone into clinical trials were discovered by Chinese companies…” (Ruwitch, 5/19).

STAT: Vaccine experts say Moderna didn’t produce data critical to assessing Covid-19 vaccine

“Heavy hearts soared Monday with news that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate — the frontrunner in the American market — seemed to be generating an immune response in Phase 1 trial subjects. … Several vaccine experts asked by STAT concluded that, based on the information made available by the Cambridge, Mass.-based company, there’s really no way to know how impressive — or not — the vaccine may be. While Moderna blitzed the media, it revealed very little information — and most of what it did disclose were words, not data. That’s important: If you ask scientists to read a journal article, they will scour data tables, not corporate statements. With science, numbers speak much louder than words…” (Branswell, 5/19).

Wall Street Journal: Europe Falls Behind U.S. in Funding Coronavirus Vaccine — and Securing Access

“As pharmaceutical giants edge closer to a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus, governments demanding access to any supplies are running up against a hard reality: the bill. … Europe is lagging behind the U.S. in funding its share of the billions it will cost to manufacture vaccine doses on an unprecedented scale. Still, European governments expect their citizens to be among the earliest recipients of any vaccine against Covid-19, because the continent is home to pharmaceutical giants like Sanofi and AstraZeneca PLC that are developing some of the world’s most promising candidates…” (Roland et al., 5/19).