China Imposes Widespread Travel Bans At Start Of Lunar New Year Despite Disagreement Over Effectiveness In Stopping Viral Spread

Reuters: China heads into Lunar New Year on shutdown as virus toll hits 26

“China shut part of the Great Wall and suspended public transport in 10 cities, stranding millions of people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday on Friday as authorities rush to contain a virus that has killed 26 people and infected more than 800…” (Hua et al., 1/24).

Vox: The evidence on travel bans for diseases like coronavirus is clear: They don’t work

“…At best, travel restrictions, and even airport screenings, delay the spread of disease but don’t impact the number of people who eventually get sick. Instead, they make it harder for international aid and experts to reach communities affected by disease. They are also expensive, resource-intensive, and potentially harmful to the economies of cities and countries involved…” (Belluz/Hoffman, 1/23).

