China Demands Explanation Of Tweet By Brazil’s Education Minister Insinuating China Responsible For Coronavirus

Apr 07, 2020

AFP/The Guardian: China outraged after Brazil minister suggests Covid-19 is part of ‘plan for world domination’
“China has demanded an explanation from Brazil after the far-right government’s education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to Beijing’s ‘plan for world domination,’ in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incident to strain ties between the two nations, minister Abraham Weintraub insinuated China was behind the global health crisis…” (4/6).

