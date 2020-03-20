Changing Weather Patterns To Increase Malaria Deaths, WHO Says

Devex: How climate change threatens the fight against malaria

“Despite being one of the oldest diseases in the world, malaria also remains one of the deadliest, killing 400,000 people — mostly children — every year. That is fueled in part by its ability to develop resistance to man-made drugs and insecticides, even as health experts continue the search for new tools. Now, another threat is emerging: changing weather patterns linked to climate change, which the World Health Organization estimates will lead to at least 60,000 more deaths from malaria between 2030 and 2050…” (Edwards, 3/19).