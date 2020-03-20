menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Changing Weather Patterns To Increase Malaria Deaths, WHO Says

Mar 20, 2020

Devex: How climate change threatens the fight against malaria
“Despite being one of the oldest diseases in the world, malaria also remains one of the deadliest, killing 400,000 people — mostly children — every year. That is fueled in part by its ability to develop resistance to man-made drugs and insecticides, even as health experts continue the search for new tools. Now, another threat is emerging: changing weather patterns linked to climate change, which the World Health Organization estimates will lead to at least 60,000 more deaths from malaria between 2030 and 2050…” (Edwards, 3/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.