menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

CGD Releases Commentaries On Donor Aid Transitions

Dec 02, 2019

Center for Global Development: The Journey to Self-Reliance in Practice: Examining USAID’s Efforts to Operationalize Its New Agenda (Estes, 11/26).

Center for Global Development: Transitions from Donor Health Aid: Why the Family Planning Community Needs to Step Up (Hecht et al., 11/26).

Center for Global Development: Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance: Doubling Down on Coverage, Partnerships, and Transition Incentives for the Next Phase (Glassman/Keller, 11/26).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.