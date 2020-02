Center for Global Development: Cutting Aid is Still A Big Deal: Why We Should Pay Attention to the FY21 Budget Request

Erin Collinson, director of policy outreach at CGD, and Jocilyn Estes, program coordinator for the U.S. Development Policy Program at CGD, examine President Trump’s proposed FY21 international affairs budget, including cuts to U.S. global health programs at USAID and the Department of State (2/18).