menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Canadian Minister For International Development, WHO Africa Leader Discuss Strengthening Collaboration, Ongoing Health Emergencies

Jan 21, 2020

WHO Regional Office for Africa: Canada, WHO Africa seek stronger collaboration
“Canada’s Minister for International Development, Honourable Karina Gould, held talks with World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, on ways to strengthen collaboration in the area of health while on a visit this week to the regional office in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. During the courtesy call, Minister Gould toured the Strategic Health Operations Centre — the nerve centre of emergency operations at WHO Africa Office — and discussed with senior WHO leadership about health emergencies and the ongoing Ebola and measles outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This week, Canada announced Can$ 56 million to help partners in the DRC fight Ebola, strengthen health systems and provide humanitarian assistance…” (1/17).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.