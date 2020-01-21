Canadian Minister For International Development, WHO Africa Leader Discuss Strengthening Collaboration, Ongoing Health Emergencies

WHO Regional Office for Africa: Canada, WHO Africa seek stronger collaboration

“Canada’s Minister for International Development, Honourable Karina Gould, held talks with World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, on ways to strengthen collaboration in the area of health while on a visit this week to the regional office in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. During the courtesy call, Minister Gould toured the Strategic Health Operations Centre — the nerve centre of emergency operations at WHO Africa Office — and discussed with senior WHO leadership about health emergencies and the ongoing Ebola and measles outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This week, Canada announced Can$ 56 million to help partners in the DRC fight Ebola, strengthen health systems and provide humanitarian assistance…” (1/17).