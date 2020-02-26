menu

Canada Must Spend More On Foreign Aid To Reach Goals Under Feminist International Assistance Policy, Not Impact Other Development Priorities, Experts Say

Feb 26, 2020

Globe and Mail: Canada must boost foreign aid for feminist agenda to have sustained impact, experts say
“International development experts say [Canada’s] federal government must boost its foreign-aid spending toward the U.N. target if it wants its feminist agenda to have a meaningful and sustained impact. The government unveiled its feminist international assistance policy in 2017 as a cornerstone of its foreign agenda. … The international development sector says that while the policy shift [to spend more on international funding for women and girls’ health and rights] is ambitious, the government must increase foreign-aid spending as a percentage of GNI in order to ensure the feminist agenda does not affect spending on Canada’s other development priorities…” (Carbert, 2/25).

