Borgen Magazine Examines U.S. House Resolution Recognizing Success Of Food For Peace Act

Jan 13, 2020

Borgen Magazine: Recognizing the Continued Success of the Food for Peace Act
“…The United States provides many countries with food assistance through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Doing so aids the promotion of U.S. interests and the quality of life for people in developing nations. H.Res. 742: Recognizing the continued success of the Food for Peace Act acknowledges the progress made by the Food for Peace Act (FFP) in increasing food security around the world and saving lives…” (Frazer, 1/13).

