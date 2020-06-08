menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Blog Posts, Podcasts, Analysis, Events Focus On COVID-19 Issues

Jun 08, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Contact tracing for covid-19 in low- and middle-income countries
Nusrat Homaira, respiratory epidemiologist and senior lecturer with the University of New South Wales, Sydney Australia, and colleagues (6/5).

BMJ Opinion: Richard Smith: How can we achieve a healthy recovery from the pandemic?
Richard Smith, former editor of The BMJ (6/8).

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Various Resources and Events
CSIS recently produced podcasts on COVID-19 in Haiti and South Africa, released an analysis on strengthening routine immunization amid COVID-19, and held events focused on global health governance in East Asia and the U.S. global pandemic response (June 2020).

Council on Foreign Relations: In Bayelsa, Nigerian Government Response to COVID-19 Falls Short of Promises
John Campbell, Ralph Bunche senior fellow for Africa policy studies at CFR (6/5).

Global Citizen: 8 Barriers to Good Health That People Living in Poverty Face
Brandon Wiggins, contributor to Global Citizen (6/5).

Sanitation and Water for All: World leaders’ Call to Action on COVID-19 (June 2020).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.