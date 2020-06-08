Blog Posts, Podcasts, Analysis, Events Focus On COVID-19 Issues

BMJ Opinion: Contact tracing for covid-19 in low- and middle-income countries

Nusrat Homaira, respiratory epidemiologist and senior lecturer with the University of New South Wales, Sydney Australia, and colleagues (6/5).

BMJ Opinion: Richard Smith: How can we achieve a healthy recovery from the pandemic?

Richard Smith, former editor of The BMJ (6/8).

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Various Resources and Events

CSIS recently produced podcasts on COVID-19 in Haiti and South Africa, released an analysis on strengthening routine immunization amid COVID-19, and held events focused on global health governance in East Asia and the U.S. global pandemic response (June 2020).

Council on Foreign Relations: In Bayelsa, Nigerian Government Response to COVID-19 Falls Short of Promises

John Campbell, Ralph Bunche senior fellow for Africa policy studies at CFR (6/5).

Global Citizen: 8 Barriers to Good Health That People Living in Poverty Face

Brandon Wiggins, contributor to Global Citizen (6/5).

Sanitation and Water for All: World leaders’ Call to Action on COVID-19 (June 2020).