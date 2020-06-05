menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Blog Posts Address U.S. Withdrawal From WHO

Jun 05, 2020

BMJ Opinion: What Trump’s threat to de-fund the WHO means for the United States and the world
Adam Kamradt-Scott, associate professor/reader in international security studies at the University of Sydney (6/4).

Science Speaks: The World Health Organization and the U.S.: A brief history of collaboration
Kenneth G. Castro, professor in the Hubert Department of Global Health & Department of Epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health (6/4).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.