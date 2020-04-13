Bipartisan Pair Of U.S. Senators Introduce Bill To Create National Global Health Coordinator, Council; Media Outlets Examine Trump, Other Administrations’ Pandemic Readiness

AP: Signs missed and steps slowed in Trump’s pandemic response

“…When Trump spoke in Switzerland [in January], weeks’ worth of warning signs already had been raised. In the ensuing month, before the president first addressed the crisis from the White House, key steps to prepare the nation for the coming pandemic were not taken. Life-saving medical equipment was not stockpiled. Travel largely continued unabated. Vital public health data from China was not provided or was deemed untrustworthy. A White House riven by rivalries and turnover was slow to act. Urgent warnings were ignored by a president consumed by his impeachment trial and intent on protecting a robust economy that he viewed as central to his reelection chances. Twenty current and former administration officials and Republicans close to the White House were interviewed for this account about the critical weeks lost before the president spoke to the nation on Feb. 26. Most spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions…” (Lemire et al., 4/12).

