Australian Scientists Successfully Grow Novel Coronavirus In Lab As Researchers Worldwide Continue Vaccine Development Efforts

Devex: Lab-grown novel coronavirus to speed up detection and response

“The growth of novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, in a Melbourne-based laboratory has been described by the scientists behind this development as ‘a piece in the puzzle’ to developing tests and vaccines to combat its rapid spread. … The grown virus is expected to be used to create a first-generation antibody test, which allows detection of the virus in patients who haven’t displayed symptoms…” (Cornish/Ravelo, 1/29).

New York Times: Researchers Are Racing to Make a Coronavirus Vaccine. Will It Help?

“…Scientists [at the NIH,] in Australia and at least three companies — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Therapeutics, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals — are also working on vaccine candidates to stop the spread of the disease, which has infected about 6,000 people and killed more than 130. … But even as new technology, advancements in genomics and improved global coordination have allowed researchers to move at unprecedented speed, vaccine development remains an expensive and risky process. It takes months and even years because the vaccines must undergo extensive testing in animals and humans. In the best case, it takes at least a year — and most likely longer — for any vaccine to become available to the public…” (Sheikh/Thomas, 1/28).

Additional coverage on scientific and research efforts on the novel coronavirus is available from CNBC, DW, Financial Times, Nature, New York Times, Reuters (2), Science, and The Telegraph.