Attacks By Armed Militia Groups Further Destabilize Congo’s Ebola-Hit Eastern Region Of Beni

Jan 29, 2020

New Humanitarian: Gruesome attacks deepen instability in Congo’s Ebola zone
“…Residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern region of Beni have been at the center of the world’s second deadliest Ebola epidemic for more than 17 months. But now they are contending with the resurgence of another, longer-running crisis: attacks by armed groups that have killed more than 260 people — mostly women and children — in the past 12 weeks alone…” (Flummerfelt, 1/28).

