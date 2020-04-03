menu

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally Calls On WHO DG Tedros To Resign Over Handling Of China In COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 03, 2020

POLITICO: Martha McSally calls on WHO director to resign
“Sen. Martha McSally is calling on the World Health Organization director general to step down over what she deems his assistance in covering up China’s underreporting of the coronavirus, part of an escalating series of GOP criticisms of the organization. The Arizona Republican said on Fox Business on Thursday that Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus should resign over the organization’s handling of the virus, which originated in China…” (Everett, 4/2).

