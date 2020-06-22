African Nations Move To Lower Coronavirus Test, PPE Costs; Europe Cautiously Opens; Brazil Passes 1M Cases, 50K Deaths; Pandemic Reaches Iraq; CDC Test Kits Likely Contaminated, Report Says

AFRICA

AP: Virus outbreak could spin ‘out of control’ in South Sudan (Ajak/Anna, 6/22).

AP: Zimbabwe’s health minister charged in COVID-19 graft case (Mutsaka, 6/20).

Global Press Journal: After Surviving Cyclone Idai, Displaced Zimbabweans Fend Off Coronavirus (Chenjerai, 6/21).

The Guardian: African countries unite to create ‘one stop shop’ to lower cost of Covid-19 tests and PPE (Du Plessis, 6/22).

The Guardian: ‘It would spread quickly in those cells’: Covid-19 imperils packed Egypt prison (Michaelson, 6/22).

Reuters: U.S. farming body and Zambian firm partner aim to boost crop yields (Mfula, 6/21).

Reuters: New Development Bank provides South Africa with $1 billion COVID-19 loan (Roelf, 6/20).

VOA News: Uganda, Strapped for Funds, Admits 4,000 Refugees From DRC (Athumani, 6/20).

Washington Post: ‘People still think it’s a death sentence. Well, for me, it almost was’ (Bearak, 6/21).

ASIA

AP: As virus spikes, Pakistan says there’s no choice but to open (Gannon/Tanvir, 6/22).

The Guardian: ‘A peek into the future’: how worst-case scenario coronavirus modeling saved Australia from catastrophe (Davey, 6/20).

New York Times: 8 Hospitals in 15 Hours: A Pregnant Woman’s Crisis in the Pandemic (Gettleman/Raj, 6/21).

NPR: COVID-19 Is Mucking Up Mumbai’s Plans To Prepare For Monsoon Season (Pathak, 6/21).

EUROPE

AP: Italy mulls new WHO guidelines on virus patient isolation (Winfield, 6/21).

Financial Times: France shows Europe can keep Covid-19 in check after reopening (Abboud, 6/22).

The Guardian: Spaniards urged not to lower their guard as coronavirus state of emergency ends (Jones, 6/20).

POLITICO: Coronavirus may change Nordic friendships forever (Duxbury, 6/18).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

BBC: Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths (6/22).

U.N. News: Haiti needs a strong COVID-19 response to maintain national stability (6/19).

UPI: Brazil hits 1 million COVID-19 cases (Brokaw, 6/20).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Long-dreaded virus increase hits Iraq as new cases soar (Kullab/Abdul-Zahra, 6/21).

NORTH AMERICA

The Economist: The pandemic is making America rethink its shunning of midwifery (6/20).

The Hill: Fauci and Birx advised Trump against holding Tulsa rally: report (Moreno, 6/19).

Reuters: Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnerved (Gorman/Layne, 6/19).

Wall Street Journal: White House Preparing for Second Wave of Coronavirus, Trade Adviser Says (Leary et al., 6/21).

Washington Post: Mexico’s Central de Abasto: How coronavirus tore through Latin America’s largest market (Sheridan, 6/21).

Washington Post: CDC coronavirus test kits were likely contaminated, federal review confirms (Willman, 6/20).