African Governments Must Follow Through On Women’s Health Commitments, Women’s Health Expert Says

Feb 18, 2020

Think Global Health: How to Save the Lives of Women and Girls in Africa
Edinah Masiyiwa, nurse, midwife, and executive director of Women’s Action Group, discusses maternal health commitments in Africa and writes, “Although governments may sign lofty declarations, they too often fail to put in place the practical strategies needed to follow through. This is unacceptable. … Africa needs trained personnel to attend to pregnant women. It’s that simple. Governments should start by allocating 15 percent of their national budgets to health — as they have also committed to do” (2/14).

