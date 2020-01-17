2nd Patient Dies Of New Coronavirus In China; Thailand Reports 2nd Imported Case; German Researchers Develop Diagnostic Test

AP: German researchers develop 1st test for new virus from China

“German researchers said Thursday they have developed the first diagnostic test for a new virus that has emerged in central China. The virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year and cases have since been reported in Thailand and Japan…” (1/16).

CIDRAP News: Second family cluster found in Wuhan novel coronavirus outbreak

“A few more details emerged from the probe into a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak linked to a market in Wuhan, China, including news of another family cluster — who may have been exposed to the same source — and more information on positive environmental specimens taken from the market. In another development, an expert group that compared what’s currently known about 2019-nCoV and SARS and MERS-CoV said the new virus poses a significant threat to global health, but so far the clinical illness appears to be milder than both SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS-CoV (Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus)…” (Schnirring, 1/15).

Reuters: Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

“Thailand has found a second case of a new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as they ramped up checks on Chinese visitors, nearly a million of whom are expected for Lunar New Year holidays next week…” (Thepgumpanat et al., 1/17).

The Telegraph: Second patient dies as mystery virus spreads to Japan

“A second person has died in the outbreak of a mystery new virus that has hit a city in central China, authorities have confirmed. Officials in the city of Wuhan said that a 69-year-old man died in the early hours of January 15 after contracting the novel coronavirus on December 31. … The news comes after Japanese officials said a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China tested positive for the disease…” (1/16).

