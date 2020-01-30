Social Impact Media (SIM) Internship

Location: San Francisco, CA

Hours: Part-time

Status: Paid

Term: Three months with possibility of extension

Reports to: Senior Program Manager

The Social Impact Media (SIM) team at the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) is looking for a Spring intern!

This internship could be a great fit if you are:

Interested in public health and social impact marketing – especially focused on HIV;

Experienced in social media and website content creation, database management and online research;

Comfortable using Excel, PowerPoint, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube;

Detail-oriented, thorough, and independent;

An enrolled student;

Available for at least 15-20 hours per week during business hours in the San Francisco, CA office; and

Looking to be part of a team that is making a difference!

ABOUT THE JOB:

The SIM team is seeking an intern to support the day-to-day activities of the Greater Than AIDS public information campaign. Activities may include updating content on the Greater Than AIDS website, drafting and posting content to various social media platforms, and conducting online research to continue building our email database. The ideal candidate will have experience in these areas and can provide additional support with ongoing projects like growing followers on different social channels and presenting research on current trends in the digital space. Additional responsibilities may include writing, admin support, and more.

This is a Spring internship with possibility of extension based on skillset and availability.

ABOUT SIM AND GREATER THAN AIDS:

The Social Impact Media (SIM) program partners with public and private sector organizations to develop multi-faceted public information campaigns on HIV.

Through targeted campaigns and community outreach, Greater Than AIDS – a leading national HIV public information initiative run by SIM and KFF – and its partners work to increase knowledge, reduce stigma and promote actions to stem the spread of HIV. While national in scope, Greater Than AIDS focuses on communities and populations most affected.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send your cover letter and resume, specifying your area of interest within the Social Impact Media group to jobs@kff.org, labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_ Document Title” and write “SIM Internship” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.